First Offseason Weekend Of 2021: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all of yinz and welcome to the first official weekend of the NFL offseason.

While the 2020 NFL season is now over, at least be have draft prep to keep us all busy. In the next few weeks we will have plenty of draft profiles, mock drafts, contextualizations and possibly even a few interviews with prospects to share with you all.

1- Leaving your fandom out of it, which NFL team do you believe recently released defensive end J.J. Watt will sign with next?

2 – Name your favorite college quarterback in this year’s draft class not named Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson or Trey Lance.

3 – Most likely to happen in the next six weeks:

a) Steelers sign Kelvin Beachum

b) Steelers sign B.J. Finney

c) Steelers sign both Beachum and Finney

d) Steelers don’t sign either Beachum or Finney

4 – Will recently retired center Maurkice Pouncey be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame within his first two years of eligibility?

5 – Of the four people below, who will most likely be the next one from the Steelers to get voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

a) Hines Ward

b) Ben Roethlisberger

c) James Harrison

d) L.C. Greenwood

Recap of 2020 Senior Bowl Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Vegas Line favored Kansas City by three points. Steelers Depot respondents followed the line with just 35.5% bucking the trend by favoring Tampa Bay to win. The Buccaneers took a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back winning going 31-9.

Question 2: Kansas City scored under 21 points exactly one time all season. The Chiefs managed to score three field goals. The 40 points scored in the game fell fall short of 56.5. Only 19.5% of respondents gained a point by taking the under.

Question 3: Tampa Bay scored the first touchdown of the game with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. Rob Gronkowski caught an eight-yard Tom Brady pass to erase the Chiefs only lead of the game. 90% of respondents said that the first offensive touchdown would be longer than eight yards. Ouch.

Question 4: Both the Chiefs and Tampa Bay scored within the first half’s two-minute warning. 93.5% of respondents got this question right.

Question 5: Tampa scored two touchdowns to take a 14-3 lead. The Chiefs kicked field goals to sandwich Antonio Brown’s touchdown at the end of the first half. The Tampa scored the final ten points in a runaway victory. 71% of respondents got the point by predicting neither team scoring three unanswered times.

Tiebreaker: The tiebreaker did not come into play this week. Tampa and Kansas City combined for 690 total yards of offense. Steelers Depot respondents expected more. The median response was 747 yards of total offense. The 33 yards lost in sacks drove the total down.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Winner O/U 56.5 Total Points First TD longer 8 Yards Score Within 2-minute warning of 1ST HALF 3 Unanswered Scores? SD Consensus CHIEFS OVER TRUE YES NO Correct Answers TAMPA UNDER FALSE YES NO

Jason W answered four of five questions correctly to win the final $25 weekly prize for the 2020 postseason. Send a DM to my twitter handle @subBurgher to collect your winnings.

FlaFan47 held on to take home the $150 grand prize . Congratulations!

Thanks for everyone who responded to the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Question contest in both the regular and postseason. We hope you enjoyed it.

2020 Final Post Season leaderboard:

