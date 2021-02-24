The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Roethlisberger Retuning, QB Room Future, Nelson Extension, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 84 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the recent news that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is all but certain to return in 2021 for what will be his 18th NFL season.

Alex and I talk about what all has transpired with the news surrounding Roethlisberger since the Monday show, what his contract is likely to look like three weeks from now and the pros and cons of him being brought back for at least one more season.

Alex and I discuss how the Steelers should still be open to drafting a quarterback early this year if there is one they love in the first round. We also discuss what the future now possibly holds for backup quarterback Mason Rudolph past the 2021 season.

Will the Steelers extend cornerback Steven Nelson at any point during the offseason? Alex and I discuss that topic in addition to coming up with a good and fair market value for him. We also discuss what a contract extension might look like for Nelson this offseason and how much potential 2021 cap savings one might produce as a result should one get done. We also discuss when an extension might get done this offseason as well.

What direction might the Steelers go in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft after all that has been said and done these past few weeks? Alex and I discuss a few of the positions that likely lead in probability.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Wednesday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since our last episode was released.

