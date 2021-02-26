Season 11, Episode 85 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the latest on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger based on recent comments made by team president Art Rooney II. We go over a lot of speculation related to the upcoming change in Roethlisberger’s contract and talk about voidable years and the possibility that the quarterback could ultimately play past 2021 as well.

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush talked to fans on Thursday during a Steelers Nation United call, so Alex and I go over all of the main talking points from that. We talk about how his knee rehab is going and more.

The NFLPA had a video conference with agents on Thursday so Alex and I discuss what came out of that as it relates to the 2021 salary cap number, how it impacts the Steelers ability to re-sign some of their own unrestricted free agents and much, much more.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since our last episode was released.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Roethlisberger Extension, Bush Rehab, NFLPA Cap Update, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-feb-26-episode-1390

