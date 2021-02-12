Article

Teammates Congratulate Maurkice Pouncey On Outstanding Career

Every member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster is sad to see Maurkice Pouncey move on with life’s works. But they’re sending him off with well-wishes.

Several former and current players reacted to the news of Pouncey’s retirement Friday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster sent out this tweet a short time ago, calling Pouncey the “realest player I’ve ever met.”

TJ Watt tweeted out this earnest message.

Not many of the current Steelers’ offensive linemen are on Twitter. But former linemen Trai Essex is and tweeted out this message on the news.

Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor is on Twitter and sent out this tweet, ending it by writing the “HALL OF FAME” awaits you. THANK YOU”

Over on Instagram, DE Stephon Tuitt shared a photo and note.

Finally, Mike Tomlin sent out a rare tweet congratulating Pouncey on a great career and his retirement. In part, it read, “I wish him all the best to he and his family in which I know he will continue to be successful in every aspect of life. Much love, Maurkice.”

This outpouring of support and fond memories are proof of how liked and respected Pouncey was in the locker room. Now the Steelers will have to replace his leadership and wrestle with the fact this signals a changing of the guard. Pouncey’s retired. Ben Roethlisberger could do the same this time next year. This franchise is about to begin writing a brand new chapter of its history.

