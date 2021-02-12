Teammates Congratulate Maurkice Pouncey On Outstanding Career

Every member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster is sad to see Maurkice Pouncey move on with life’s works. But they’re sending him off with well-wishes.

Several former and current players reacted to the news of Pouncey’s retirement Friday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster sent out this tweet a short time ago, calling Pouncey the “realest player I’ve ever met.”

The realest player I’ve ever met! Congrats on an amazing career @MaurkicePouncey, thank you for everything! A blessing to call you a teammate and family. 🙌🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/wtOLjjv2Y9 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 12, 2021

TJ Watt tweeted out this earnest message.

A great player and an even better teammate! Your commitment to the game is something I always admired! Congratulations on a hell of a career! Enjoy retirement Pounce! @MaurkicePouncey https://t.co/sOUjSjZpIC — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) February 12, 2021

Not many of the current Steelers’ offensive linemen are on Twitter. But former linemen Trai Essex is and tweeted out this message on the news.

My dog….from the moment you stepped on the field as a rookie, you exuded greatness! You are going out as one of the greatest to have ever done it and for damn sure one of best to don the black & yellow! Enjoy the fruits of your labor @MaurkicePouncey!#SteelerNation pic.twitter.com/9LaHRto8WV — Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) February 12, 2021

Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor is on Twitter and sent out this tweet, ending it by writing the “HALL OF FAME” awaits you. THANK YOU”

Unforgettable career Pounce your legacy will live on forever in Pittsburgh.Your work ethic, dedication and love for this game is unmatched. You’ll be missed brotha but the HALL OF FAME awaits you. THANK YOU @MaurkicePouncey pic.twitter.com/sYu47gzfGV — Chukwuma Okorafor (@Chuks__76) February 12, 2021

Over on Instagram, DE Stephon Tuitt shared a photo and note.

Finally, Mike Tomlin sent out a rare tweet congratulating Pouncey on a great career and his retirement. In part, it read, “I wish him all the best to he and his family in which I know he will continue to be successful in every aspect of life. Much love, Maurkice.”

This outpouring of support and fond memories are proof of how liked and respected Pouncey was in the locker room. Now the Steelers will have to replace his leadership and wrestle with the fact this signals a changing of the guard. Pouncey’s retired. Ben Roethlisberger could do the same this time next year. This franchise is about to begin writing a brand new chapter of its history.