Buy Or Sell: Steelers Should Look To Vince Williams For Cap Relief

Topic Statement: The Steelers should look to Vince Williams for cap relief with Robert Spillane ready to step up.

Explanation: When Devin Bush went down, Robert Spillane came in and played well, but he would be better suited for playing at Vince Williams’ position than at the speedier mack role, and he is capable of calling the defense on top of that. While nobody should be rushing to kick Williams to the curb, the Steelers don’t have many options to create salary cap space.

Buy:

The salary cap dictates everything, and the cap puzzle for the Steelers this year is a doozy. They’re going to have to approach this thing from every angle to make it all work this time around. Vance McDonald is already gone. Maurkice Pouncey could be gone whether he retires or not. And those might not be the only veterans they have to part with to conduct their business.

Among those who would produce a meaningful cap savings if released, who could even reasonably be in the discussion, are Joe Haden ($7 million), Steven Nelson ($8.25 million), David DeCastro ($8.75 million), and…Williams ($4 million). That’s it. That’s the list. They’re not cutting Ben Roethlisberger, Stephon Tuitt, Cameron Heyward, Eric Ebron, or T.J. Watt, and nobody else creates meaningful cap relief if cut. Out of those names, it’s obvious who’s the most likely to go.

Sell:

The Steelers came dangerously close to playing Tegray Scales on defense last year, in case we’re forgetting. Marcus Allen played extended time at inside linebacker, in case we’re forgetting. The Steelers had to trade for Avery Williamson, in case we’re forgetting.

You don’t throw linebacker depth away when you have it, and to call Williams linebacker depth in and of itself is insulting. Not only is he a starter, he is a leader, a motivator, and simply a great person to have in the organization. That’s more than worth the price tag of $4 million. There are other avenues to explore to create cap relief. This would be the last resort.