Depot After Dark: Steelers Serve Pizza, Ravens Make Promotions, Steelers Jersey Swap

STEELERS SERVE PIZZA

The Steelers work hard to make Pittsburgh a better place. While the team has struggled to find playoff success in recent years, they’ve continued to try to improve their community. With most players back for OTAs, they’re getting work in, but some are also getting back to helping others.

Steelers Community Relations posted on Twitter that showed Arthur Moats and Pat Freiermuth serving pizza to over 150 teens from the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania. While the Steelers had practice that day, that didn’t stop Freiermuth from working to help young people. It looked like a fun time for the kids, and it’s nice to see a current and former Steeler doing work like this.

On Thursday, we partnered with the @littlecaesars Love Kitchen to serve pizza to over 150 teens from the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania! 🍕 🫶 pic.twitter.com/nvPmMtV0kI — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) May 30, 2025

RAVENS MAKE PROMOTIONS

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL’s most consistently good teams over the years. With Lamar Jackson, they’re always a threat to win the Super Bowl. However, their entire organization is to thank for their success. Even before Jackson, the Ravens were an excellent team. Some of the members of their organization recently got recognized for their success.

The Ravens announced on their Twitter that they’ve given out several promotions throughout Football Operations. That includes scouts, analysts and other roles in nutrition and rehabilitation. It goes to show just how many great workers the Ravens have in the organization.

We are excited and proud to announce these deserving promotions throughout Football Operations. pic.twitter.com/RhEpYtvP5c — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 30, 2025

STEELERS JERSEY SWAP

The Steelers have one of the strongest fanbases in the NFL. However, that doesn’t just include Pittsburgh. They have fans all over the United States. Also, the Steelers have a big international following. Their game in Ireland this year reflects that, but Mexico also has a lot of Steelers fans. Recently, some former players made a trip to Mexico.

Sultanes de Monterrey on Twitter posted that Max Starks and Vince Williams traveled to a game in the Mexican Baseball League to do a jersey swap. Williams and Starks were both important pieces to the Steelers during their time with the team. While Ireland is getting most of the attention, it’s nice to see the Steelers acknowledging other international fans.