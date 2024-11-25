Depot After Dark: Coach Williams Wins State, Watt Helps Children’s Hospital, Jim Rooney Talks Immaculate Reception

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 24.

COACH WILLIAMS WINS STATE

Western Pennsylvania is known for a rich tradition of football. Some of the best players in NFL history are from Pittsburgh and surrounding areas. A former Steeler is investing in the next crop of rising football stars at local Pine-Richland High School in the north hills. Vince Williams is in his third season as an assistant coach for the varsity football team. They won the 5A championship for the second time in three years last night with a win over Peters Township.

Pine-Richland has produced a couple recent NFL players with QB Ben DiNucci and TE Kevin Rader having played there.

Ya love to see it 🙌@PR_RamsFootball pic.twitter.com/0YXBeD7Cmp — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) November 24, 2024

WATT HELPS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

T.J. Watt is getting ready to enter his first child into the world in just a little under three months from now. Becoming a parent can change your priorities, and Watt seems to be aligning his with his important new role as a father. He announced a partnership with the UPMC Children’s Hospital on social media.

“As we move into our next chapter of our life, parenthood, we are proud to step up for not only our child, but for children all over our community. Dani and I are humbled and excited to announce that we will be ambassadors for UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation over the next two years,” Watt wrote on Instagram.

The Watts with a wholesome holiday message for UPMC on IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/CYDJ4NZm3X — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 24, 2024

JIM ROONEY TALKS IMMACULATE RECEPTION

The Rooeny family is one of the most storied ownership families in the NFL, and Jim Rooney, son of Dan and Patricia Rooney, recently wrote a new book titled A Different Way To Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule.

He sat down for an interview with NFL Network’s Judy Battista last week and discussed how profoundly Franco Harris’ Immaculate Reception changed everything. From the city, to the franchise, to the family itself, that play had a lasting impact.

“It was almost like magic,” Rooney said. “It went through the whole town. It went through this region. Like I said, it went through our family. It was a moment of change for all of us when the ref put his hands up and said that play was legitimate.”

I’m proud to invite you to download the new audio version of my book, which is available starting today.

We've added intimate and informative conversations with some of the most successful people in sports and Steelers history. 🎧 Download the audiobook: https://t.co/0XaeLGkIyB — Jim Rooney (@ADiffWay2Win) November 19, 2024

You can listen to the full interview here, via NFL.com.