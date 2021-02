The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams on not too long ago detailing major changes to the 2021 NFL combine. In short, there won’t be any on-field workouts or measurements or interviews at Lucas Oil Stadium this year. Instead, teams will attend college pro days and interview prospects virtually. Additionally, EXOS, which is training more than 130 NFL draft prospects this offseason, will host a two-day pro day later this month that will simulate a combine setting.

The annual college pro day circuit will get underway on Friday at Clemson and it’s just the workout of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be the first overall player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. That event will be televised by the ACC Network.

Below is the rest of the known 2021 college pro day schedule as provided by the National Scouting Combine.