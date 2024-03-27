The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing Patterson, Lowry, Allen, Kickoff Rule Change Discussion, Khan Comments & More

Season 14, Episode 107 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the big news on Tuesday concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers agreeing to terms with KR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson on a two-year, $6 million contract.

We discuss the timing of Patterson’s signing related to the new kickoff rule being passed on Tuesday and what he adds to the team on the offensive side of the football as well. We go deep into his fit with the Steelers, which mainly revolves around his kick-returning abilities.

Alex and I dig deep into the new kickoff rule and the impact it might have not only on the actual play, but the personnel used on special teams as well. We discuss if we like the rule change overall.

The Steelers also recently signed DL Dean Lowry and QB Kyle Allen so Alex and I give our initial thoughts of their additions to the 2024 roster. We also provide extended thoughts on the recent addition of WR Quez Watkins, whom we talked a little about during our Monday podcast.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan both talked some at the annual league meetings in Orlando, Fla., so Alex and I go over the main talking points provided by each the last few days.

Several other rule changes were passed at the league meetings this week so Alex and I discuss some of the notable ones and the expected impact each might have.

With four new players agreeing to terms with the Steelers this past week, I provide a 2024 team salary cap update based on projections of those new deals. Alex and I discuss what other positions the Steelers might address in free agency moving forward and what those contracts might ultimately look like.

The Steelers remain busy in the pre-draft process, so we discuss the team’s most recent visitor and where team personnel have been spotted around the country when it comes to their scouting of players.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 111-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing Patterson, Lowry, Allen, Kickoff Rule Change Discussion, Khan Comments & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4403531884

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 107 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n