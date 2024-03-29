The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bringing In QB Michael Penix Jr., Logical First-Round Pick Candidates, Pro Days & More

Season 14, Episode 108 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Thursday report that indicated the Pittsburgh Steelers have a pre-draft visit scheduled with former Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. We speculate on why Penix is being brought in and the chances of the Steelers selecting him in the 2024 NFL Draft and more.

The Steelers continue to be busy on the pro day trail, so Alex and I discuss where all we have spotted members of the team’s personnel the last few days. We talk specifically about where several coordinators and position coaches have been spotted the last few days and who they likely went to see specifically.

Is former Duke OL Graham Barton being overrated or underrated so far during the pre-draft process and would the Steelers seriously consider selecting him in the first round at 20th overall without GM Omar Khan and HC Mike Tomlin not being present at his Thursday pro day?

The Steelers certainly seem destined to select an inside linebacker at some point during this year’s draft and we tell you why we both believe that.

Alex and I take time in this show to recap the Steelers’ logical and legitimate first-round candidates so far based on all of the usual clues the team has given as far as pro days go. It’s a short list overall, and it seems like former Georgia OT Amarius Mims is the proverbial leader in the clubhouse at this point.

We also explain why we will be looking closely at the Big 12 Pro Day sessions that remain on the calendar this week.

Have the Steelers’ collective actions since the start of the new league been overrated? Have they spent as much collective cash as we thought they might? We discuss those topics a little bit in this show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 91-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

