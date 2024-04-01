The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Walk The Mock Picks, Zach Frazier Pro Day, Center Options, DB Coach Grady Brown & More

Season 14, Episode 109 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking more about the recent Big 12 Pro Day and specifically, the results that former West Virginia C Zach Frazier posted. We discuss Frazier’s draft stock at this point in the offseason.

Where will the Steelers select a center in this year’s draft, and do they run the risk of missing out on one of the top three if they don’t select one in the first round? We talk about that topic some and both still wonder if the team might add a veteran center to the roster ahead of the draft.

Alex took part in the annual Walk the Mock draft over the weekend, so we discuss that two-round exercise and who he wound up selecting for the Steelers with the two picks.

Where has Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown been throughout the pro day cycle and is it concerning that we have yet to spot him at any colleges so far through our deep examinations?

Alex and I discuss the updated pro day and pre-draft visitor trackers on this Monday.

We discuss what stood out in the recent play-by-play contextualization that I posted that revolve around the 2023 touchdown passes thrown by the Steelers’ top new quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 73-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

