Watch: The Depot 180 – January 19th – Episode 92

Episode 92 – January 19th, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Today I discuss some pending free agents, the state of the salary cap (including a Pro Football Talk projection) and some housekeeping necessary for the Steelers to move forward into the 2021 season. I also talk about the NFL offseason being virtual again and what that means for the draft.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version