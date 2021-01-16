Watch: The Depot 180 – January 15th – Episode 91

Episode 91 – January 15th, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Steelers have several coaching changes already announced, and more possibly on the way with other coaches getting interest around the league. Today I discuss those changes, most notably at offensive coordinator with Randy Fichtner not having his contract renewed.

