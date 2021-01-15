Season 11, Episode 70 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and specifically the news about the coaching staff changes that occurred on Thursday. We talk about who is out, who is staying, what it all likely means and much, much more.

Now that the Steelers have openings at offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and tight ends coach, Alex and I go over several possible candidates that might be considered as replacements for those jobs. We also discuss some things related to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger based on what all transpired on Thursday.

The Steelers signed 13 players to Reserve/Future contracts on Thursday, so we go over those transactions and talk briefly about the few practice squad players that were not signed.

Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool and outside linebacker Bud Dupree were both part of the Thursday news cycle, so we fill in the details on both of them.

The Divisional Round of the 2020 NFL playoffs will take place this weekend so Alex and I make our picks for those four games that will decide which teams will play in the Conference Championship games.

We wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show and then turn our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Wednesday.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Coaching Staff Moves, Possible Replacements, Divisional Round Picks, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-jan-15-episode-1375

