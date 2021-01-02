Steelers Vs. Browns 2020 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 17

Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (10-5)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: FirstEnergy Stadium (67,895) • Cleveland, OH

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (analysis)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Browns -9.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games.

Pittsburgh are 9-1-1 SU in their last 11 games against Cleveland.

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games this season.

Pittsburgh are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games played on a Sunday.

Cleveland are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

Cleveland are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Cleveland’s last 16 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games this season.

Cleveland are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Cleveland are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games played in week 17.

Steelers Injuries:

K Chris Boswell (groin) – Out

S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) – Out

QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) – Out

DT Cameron Heyward (not injury related) – Out

OLB T.J. Watt (not injury related) – Out

C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) – Out

Browns Injuries

C Nick Harris (knee) – Out

LB Tae Davis (ankle) – Questionable

T Kendall Lamm (illness) – Questionable

LB Sione Takitaki (ankle) – Questionable

G Wyatt Teller (ankle) – Questionable

Weather:

CLEVELAND WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: