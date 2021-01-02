Steelers Vs. Browns 2020 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 17
Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (10-5)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: FirstEnergy Stadium (67,895) • Cleveland, OH
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS
Week 17 NFL TV CBS coverage map via @506sports
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (analysis)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Browns -9.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games.
Pittsburgh are 9-1-1 SU in their last 11 games against Cleveland.
The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games this season.
Pittsburgh are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games played on a Sunday.
Cleveland are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.
Cleveland are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Cleveland’s last 16 games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games this season.
Cleveland are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Cleveland are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games played in week 17.
Steelers Injuries:
K Chris Boswell (groin) – Out
S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) – Out
QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) – Out
DT Cameron Heyward (not injury related) – Out
OLB T.J. Watt (not injury related) – Out
C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) – Out
Browns Injuries
C Nick Harris (knee) – Out
LB Tae Davis (ankle) – Questionable
T Kendall Lamm (illness) – Questionable
LB Sione Takitaki (ankle) – Questionable
G Wyatt Teller (ankle) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Game Release (Jan. 3)
Game Capsule:Week 17 Capsules-3