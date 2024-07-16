Browns HC Kevin Stefanski May Finally Relinquish Play-Calling Duties After 4 Seasons

Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns is just one of an increasing number of head coaches who earned their jobs through their play-calling savvy. Such coaches are understandably reluctant to give up that role as head coach, which is hardly surprising. You don’t give up what got you to where you are if you want to stay there, or so the thinking goes.

But after four years of calling the plays for the Cleveland Browns, Stefanski may finally give up the role. They hired Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator this offseason, and there is speculation he will call plays. He has danced around the issue all offseason, and he isn’t about to reveal anything now, since there is no strategic advantage in giving that information before he has to, but it would mark a significant change.

“Though the Browns won’t answer the play-calling question, I’ve long believed new coordinator Ken Dorsey will assume that role”, Browns beat writer Zac Jackson wrote for the Athletic recently. “There will still be elements of a Kevin Stefanski offense with [Deshaun] Watson-centric ideas and probably a lot of Dorsey’s ideas and concepts, too”.

It is notable that the Browns have not gotten the chance to really see their offense this offseason. Aside from the fact that they weren’t in pads, they have had very limited availability. Watson threw on a limited basis, still recovering from last season’s injuries. WR Amari Cooper skipped all of the spring and both Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy missed time due to injuries. For obvious reasons, they also didn’t see RB Nick Chubb on the field.

So if Ken Dorsey really is taking play-calling duties away from Kevin Stefanski, then he is starting virtually from scratch. They should have a full complement of wide receivers, and Watson should do more throwing.

Stefanski’s Browns ranked in the top 10 in points for the first time last season, but they had the worst turnover differential. They threw 23 interceptions and lost 14 fumbles, the defense’s 28 takeaways helping to balance things out.

Of course, the Browns had no luck at quarterback last year, Stefanski working with five different quarterbacks. They ultimately landed with Joe Flacco, but he threw eight interceptions despite 13 touchdowns.

Browns fans are surely hoping that they finally get a full season out of Deshaun Watson. It’s always an advantage to have your actual starting quarterback on the field. And they will need it if Chubb isn’t up to speed.

Dorsey spent the last two seasons as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator. While there, they finished in the top five in points and yards in both seasons. Although largely due to Josh Allen’s play style, they did struggle in the turnover department. But that just means that he’ll fit right into what Stefanski was already doing.