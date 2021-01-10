Steelers Vs. Browns 2020 Super Wild Card Week: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Super Wild Card Week

Cleveland Browns (11-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), Michelle Tafoya (field reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -6

Trends:

Cleveland are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games.

Cleveland are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games.

Cleveland are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 3-13-1 SU in their last 17 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Cleveland are 0-10 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games this season.

Cleveland are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games played in January.

Pittsburgh are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Sunday.

Browns Injuries:

T Jack Conklin (knee, illness) – Questionable

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder) – Questionable

CB Terrance Mitchell (not injury related) – Questionable

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion) – Questionable

DT Sheldon Richardson (neck) – Questionable

CB M.J. Stewart (calf) – Questionable

G Wyatt Teller (ankle) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

None

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Release (Wild Card Weekend)



Game Capsule: