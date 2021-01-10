Steelers Vs. Browns 2020 Super Wild Card Week: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Super Wild Card Week
Cleveland Browns (11-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: NBC
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), Michelle Tafoya (field reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -6
Trends:
Cleveland are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games.
Cleveland are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games.
Cleveland are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 3-13-1 SU in their last 17 games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road.
Cleveland are 0-10 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games this season.
Cleveland are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games played in January.
Pittsburgh are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Sunday.
Browns Injuries:
T Jack Conklin (knee, illness) – Questionable
DE Myles Garrett (shoulder) – Questionable
CB Terrance Mitchell (not injury related) – Questionable
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion) – Questionable
DT Sheldon Richardson (neck) – Questionable
CB M.J. Stewart (calf) – Questionable
G Wyatt Teller (ankle) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
None
Weather:
Game Release:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Release (Wild Card Weekend)
Game Capsule: