Steelers Rule Out Heyward, Pouncey, And TJ Watt For Browns Game

Three more members of the Pittsburgh Steelers will not play in tomorrow afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns. The team ruled out Cam Heyward, Maurkice Pouncey, and TJ Watt from their regular season finale. All three are being held out for rest, not due to injury.

The following #Steelers have been downgraded to OUT & are not making the trip to CLE: DT Cam Heyward, C Maurkice Pouncey & LB T.J. Watt. Also, the three players already ruled out (Boswell, Edmunds, Roethlisberger) will not make the trip this weekend. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 2, 2021

As Lauten’s tweet notes, none of those three or the three players already ruled out – Ben Roethlisberger, Terrell Edmunds, and Chris Boswell – will make the trip. A smart, safe decision in this COVID climate, especially on the heels of Joe Haden’s positive test.

Watt was named team MVP on Thursday. He’s currently the league’s sack leader with 15 of them. Heyward is coming off another impressive season, even if his sack numbers are down, while Pouncey earned his 9th Pro Bowl bid.