DT Montravius Adams Cleared For Week 7, S Damontae Kazee Downgraded To Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced some updates to their injury designations ahead of Week 7. Montravius Adams, who was questionable to finish the week with a knee injury, has been upgraded and no longer has a designation. S Damontae Kazee, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for a few weeks, finished the week without a designation. He is now labeled questionable, which seems dubious for his availability. The announcement came via Burt Lauten on X.

The Steelers’ defense is nearly back at full strength, with Alex Highsmith cleared of his groin injury. With Adams back in the mix, the only notable players they could be missing are Kazee, Nick Herbig, and Cory Trice Jr., who is still on IR for at least one more game.

Adams has appeared in all six games so far this season. He has eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and a QB hit. His contract was extended this offseason through the 2025 season. He has been a solid depth piece along the line, but the starting three of Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, and Keeanu Benton have been rock solid this season ahead of him.

Kazee is the third safety after Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott. He allows the team to take Beanie Bishop Jr. off the field in certain subpackages where they can have Elliott play big nickel and put Kazee at safety with Fitzpatrick. His availability could be significant against Aaron Rodgers, who will no doubt want to pick on Bishop in the slot. Kazee missed the Raiders game last week. He was on track to play, but his downgraded status is probably not a good sign.

Overall, the team’s health is in a fairly good spot, with just two more games until the bye week. They will also have an extra day of preparation ahead of Week 8, which will be on Monday Night Football.