Depot After Dark: Incredible Attendance, Letang At Game, Steelers Honor Army Sergeant

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 7.

INCREDIBLE ATTENDANCE

The Steelers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, and it seems like they had quite the crowd to disappoint. According to Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten, the attendance at the game was 67,380, which Lauten also reported is the fifth-highest attendance mark for a Steelers game.

It’s even more impressive when you consider the horrible weather. Those fans were treated to one of the worst storms Pittsburgh has had in recent years. With rain, wind, thunder, and lightning, the fans got basically everything but a Steelers victory.

Tonight's paid attendance for #Steelers vs. #Cowboys: 67,380. It is the fifth-highest attendance mark for a Steelers game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 7, 2024

LETANG AT GAME

The Steelers had multiple celebrity guests at their game this week, including rapper Snoop Dogg, but according to the team’s Twitter, Kris Letang, a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team, made it to his second game of the year.

Letang and his teammate, Evgeni Malkin, attended the Steelers’ first home game of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers. They led the twirling of the Terrible Towels, and the Steelers won that game. Unfortunately, Letang had to watch a different result this week.

STEELERS HONOR ARMY SERGEANT

The Steelers do a great job using their platform to help their community and recognize people of great standing. This week, according to Steelers Community Relations on Twitter, they partnered with U.S. Steel to recognize United States Army Command Sergeant Major Bart E. Womack during their game against the Cowboys.

As the video explains, Womack served in the army for over 29 years, being honored for his bravery. It’s incredible the amount of devotion that some people have. It’s nice to see the Steelers take a moment to give Womack, who is still working to help other veterans, some respect.