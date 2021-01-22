Lions Sign Former Steelers K Matthew Wright To Reserve/Future Contract

Kicker Matthew Wright, one of several players to end the 2020 season on the practice squad of the Pittsburgh Steelers only to have his contract expire this past week, now has a new home with another NFL team.

Wright, who kicked in three games for the Steelers during the 2020 regular season, signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Detroit Lions on Friday.

The #Lions announce that they have signed K Matthew Wright to a Reserve/Future contract. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 22, 2021

While filling in for injured Steelers kicker Chris Boswell in 2020, Wright made all seven of his extra point attempts in addition to all four of field goal attempts. The young kicker did have issues with the depth of his kickoffs on those three games, however.

The Steelers originally signed Wright as a rookie free agent out of UCF in 2019 but released him at the end of training camp that season. While Wright was not brought back by the Steelers for training camp this season, they did sign him to their practice squad in early December as an insurance policy for Boswell after a few consecutive weeks of tryouts.