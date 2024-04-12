New Contract Details For Steelers K Matthew Wright

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent K Matthew Wright to a one-year contract on Wednesday and as of Friday morning, we now know the financial details related to that deal.

As expected, Wright’s one-year contract with the Steelers is the minimum for a player with three credited seasons. That base amount is $1.055 million. Wright did not receive a signing bonus as part of the deal and thus there is no guaranteed money in the contract.

With Wright’s 2024 salary cap charge set at $1.055 million, it enters the Steelers Rule of 51 amount and displaced a player’s salary of $985,000 in the process. This results in the Steelers using $70,000 of the 2024 salary cap space to sign Wright.

After Wright’s signing, the Steelers are now $12,005,998 under the salary cap with less than two weeks remaining before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Steelers signed Wright to help with kicking duties throughout the summer. He will be the backup to veteran K Chris Boswell.

Wright has been a member of the Steelers several times over the course of his career with his last stint coming in 2022, when he was asked to fill in for several games for a then-injured Boswell.

Following the 2019 NFL Draft, Wright originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida. In addition to his several stints with the Steelers, Wright has also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers.

For his NFL career to date, Matthew Wright is 40 of 47 on field goal attempts and 35 of 37 on extra point tries. His career long is 59 yards, and he is 6 of 9 on attempts of 50 yards or longer.