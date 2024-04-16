Report: K Matthew Wright Will Wear Kenny Pickett’s Former No. 8 Jersey, Others Receive New Numbers

There is a new No. 8 in town, at least for now. Per NFL Jersey Numbers on X, K Matthew Wright will don Kenny Pickett’s old number.

Pittsburgh Steelers K Matthew Wright (@Mattyice717) is wearing number 8. Last worn by Kenny Pickett. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/w68uGocBFn — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 16, 2024

This is Matthew Wright’s fourth time with the Steelers’ organization after recently signing. He previously wore No. 4 in one of his previous stints. He re-signed with the team on Apr. 10th.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but was released prior to the season. He circled back to the roster in 2020 and saw his first NFL game action with Chris Boswell out injured. He ended up appearing in three games for Pittsburgh during that stint and was perfect, making four field goal attempts and seven of seven on his extra point attempts.

He spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, but the Steeler signed him off the Chiefs’ practice squad during another Boswell injury. He appeared in four games and went 12-of-14, including a 52-yard field goal in 2022.

Per the same account on X, the following players will be wearing these numbers:

– WR Marquez Callaway: 17 (shared with Trenton Thompson)

– DB Kalon Barnes: 31 (last worn by Keanu Neal)

– RB Aaron Shampklin: 33 (last worn by David Perales)

– DB Thomas Graham: 37 (last worn by Elijah Riley)

– DB Nate Meadors: 38 (last worn by Mykal Walker)

– LB Tyler Murray: 40 (last worn by Blake Martinez)

– DB Josiah Scott: 42 (last worn by James Pierre)

– LB Jeremiah Moon: 49 (last worn by Jaylon Smith)

– OL Devery Hamilton: 67 (last worn by Le’Raven Clark)

– OL Anderson Hardy: 68 (last worn by William Dunkle)

– OL Tyler Beach: 76 (last worn by Chukwuma Okorafor)

– DL Jacob Slade: 79 (last worn by Joey Fisher)

– TE MyCole Pruitt: 81 (last worn by Scotty Washington)

– WR Keilahn Harris: 89 (last worn by Gunner Olszewski)

Many of these players will not be on the roster come the cutdown to 53 prior to the start of the regular season. However, with the voluntary offseason program beginning, they needed to issue new jersey numbers. The Steelers have also kept around many 90-man roster players before, either making the 53-man roster or sticking around on the practice squad, so don’t discount any of these lesser-known names.