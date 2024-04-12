The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing K Matthew Wright, Long Center Discussion, Visitors & More

Season 14, Episode 114 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing free agent K Matthew Wright on Wednesday. We go over what Wright’s addition means, his contract, and much more. We also look at the available 2024 salary cap space the Steelers have after signing Wright.

The Steelers have had several more players in for pre-draft visits since our Wednesday show, so Alex and I recap all of that news and much more as this part of the offseason comes to a close.

Are you ready for a long discussion about centers and the 2024 NFL Draft? We hope so because Alex and I discuss everything related to the top three ranked centers in this draft class, Graham Barton, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Zach Frazier.

Should teams be looking at Barton as a guard? Are the Dallas Cowboys destined to select one of Barton or Powers-Johnson in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft? Who else needs a center in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft? We attempt to answer those questions in this show.

Will the Steelers ultimately need to trade up in the second round to secure one of Barton, Powers-Johnson, or Frazier? We address that question and look at one plausible trade scenario in this show.

We go over several historical aspects related to the center position and NFL Drafts during this show as well.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 109-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

