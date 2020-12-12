Watch: The Depot 180 – December 11th – Episode 81

Episode 81 – December 11th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers are traveling to Buffalo to play against the Bills in cold weather December football. I discuss the passing heavy matchup between the two teams, some players coming and going from the covid list, and the newest Steeler signed to the team.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version