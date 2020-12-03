Washington Thursday Injury Report Week 13: Two Players Limited; LT Lucas Back Practicing

The Washington Football Team have now released their first official injury report for Week 13 ahead of their Monday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering includes just four players with two of them being limited in practice participation earlier in the day.
Limited in practice on Thursday for Washington were defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee) and tackle Morgan Moses (groin). Anderson has missed the last two games with his knee injury, so his situation is worth watching as the weekend plays out.
Practicing fully for Washington on Thursday were safety Deshazor Everett (ankle) and tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle). Lucas is reportedly back at left tackle this week and that has Moses moved back over to right tackle. Lucas has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.
Washington last played on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys so they should be very well rested come the Monday night game against the Steelers, who had to play Wednesday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens.