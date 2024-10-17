‘You Look Forward To It:’ Jets OT Excited To Hear Renegade When Playing Steelers

When you play the Pittsburgh Steelers in their house, you better hope the game isn’t close in the fourth quarter. The team is going to come alive when they play Renegade down the stretch. They become the fiercest version of themselves. This week, the New York Jets are coming to town, so they better be ready for the Terrible Towels to start waving. Jets OT Morgan Moses said that he’s excited to hear Renegade, though.

“Whatever they play in the third quarter, I call it the T.J. Watt video, Renegade,” Moses said Thursday via the team’s website. “You look forward to it. At the end of the day, it’s for us to go in there and control the noise. Obviously, you go up there and put points on the board, the crowd is not there anymore.”

Moses was actually a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and 2023, so he’s very familiar with hearing Renegade. The Ravens beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh in 2022, which makes sense why he wouldn’t be too intimidated. Calling it the “T.J. Watt video” is hilarious, though, especially because it’s like Watt’s version of the Bat Signal at this point.

That 2022 season was also the year that Watt dealt with a pec injury. That means Moses probably didn’t get the best version of Watt. That should be different this week. If the game is close down the stretch, Moses might be a little less excited when Renegade comes on. Staring down Watt in a situation like that has to instill some fear in a person.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been sacked 16 times this year, which is currently tied for fifth most in the NFL. He’s gotten the ball out quickly, but that hasn’t stopped opposing defenses from bringing him down. Moses has a tough task against a ferocious Steelers defense. With Alex Highsmith likely back in the fold as well, it might be pretty hard for the Jets offense to completely quiet the crowd.

The Steelers did lose at home during their last Sunday Night Football game, but even through a long lightning delay, the crowd was still rowdy. We’ll see if they can bring that same energy this week. Moses might be excited to hear Renegade now, but after three quarters of physical football, his tune might change.