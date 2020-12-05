Washington Saturday Injury Report Week 12: WR McLaurin One Of Three Questionable Players

The Washington Football Team has now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Monday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Saturday offering shows that three players are officially questionable for that contest.
Practicing fully on Saturday for Washington were the five players on their week 13 injury report, wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle), defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee), safety Deshazor Everett (ankle), tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), and tackle Morgan Moses (groin).
Of those five players, McLaurin, Anderson, and Moses end the week listed as questionable. Everett and Lucas did not receive game status designations.
On the surface, it appears as though that Washington will likely have all 53 players currently on their active roster at their disposal come Monday night at Heinz Field against the Steelers. They’ll only dress 48 of those 53 players, however, so they are bound to have several healthy scratches on their pregame inactive list.
Washington last played on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, a road game they won 41-16. Everett, Anderson, and Lucas were all inactive for that contest.