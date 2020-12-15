Steelers Sign G Danny Isidora Off Chiefs Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a few offensive linemen get injured Sunday night in the team’s road loss to the Buffalo Bills and on Tuesday they went about replenishing their depth by signing a player off another team’s practice squad.

On Tuesday, the Steelers announced that they have signed offensive lineman Danny Isidora off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. Isidora has appeared in 25 NFL games to date after originally being selected in the fifth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Miami by the Minnesota Vikings

Isidora started three games for the Vikings in his first two seasons in the NFL. The Vikings then traded him to the Miami Dolphins in 2019. He started three games for the Dolphins that season before a foot injury resulted in him being placed on their Reserve/Injured list. The Dolphins cut ties with Isidora after this year’s training camp was completed.

So far this season, Isidora has played just a few snaps with the Chiefs as most of his time has been spent on their practice squad.

Isidora will now need to go through COVID-19 protocol so the Steelers will receive a roster exemption for him until he’s completed the process. Isidora is primarily a guard. The Steelers lost their starting left guard Matt Feiler for the next several weeks Sunday night to a pectoral injury. He was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Monday.

The team’s other primary guard, rookie Kevin Dotson, is currently battling through a shoulder injury he sustained against the Bills. The Steelers are hopeful that Dotson might be able to play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.