Second Weekend Of 2021 Free Agency: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and sorry for this post being an hour late as Alex Kozora and myself have been participating in college pro day media sessions all throughout the afternoon.

Well, the 2021 free agency signing period has now slowed to a crawl and that’s on par with how things have gone the last several years. It will remain like this now, if not slower, the rest of the offseason. To date, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had four unrestricted free agents sign with other teams in Bud Dupree, Matt Feiler, Tyson Alualu and Mike Hilton. Additionally, one restricted free agent that was not tendered Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, has also signed with a new team. The Steelers have also parted ways with Vince Williams and Steven Nelson so far this offseason.

As usual, we have five questions for yinz on this Friday night and I look forward to reading the responses. Please take time to answer each one in the comment section below.

Have a great rest of the weekend and please stay safe. Thank you for visiting the site this past week as well.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – How many of these 10 unsigned free agent players below will be on the Steelers training camp roster when the team reports to Latrobe?

Alejandro Villanueva

James Conner

Jordan Berry

Jordan Dangerfield

Avery Williamson

Sean Davis

Joshua Dobbs

Jayrone Elliott

Jerald Hawkins

Danny Isidora

2 – Will the Steelers sign an experienced slot cornerback before the 2021 NFL Draft takes place?

3 – Is Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth a TRUE first-round prospect this year?

4 – Name the Steelers top three positional needs for the 2021 NFL Draft now that we are more than a week into free agency.

5 – With wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ray-Ray McCloud now both re-signed, will the Steelers still address the wide receiver position in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Recap of First 2021 Free Agency Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Friday Night Five Question respondents said the Steelers are worse off by releasing Steve Nelson and retaining JuJu Smith-Schuster by an overwhelming 81.25% majority. Several respondents emphasized they were glad JuJu re-signed but lamented the loss of a key part of the secondary.

Question 2: 68.75% of respondents see the Steelers replacing Steve Nelson internally (Cam Sutton) or drafting a cornerback.

Question 3: Respondents preferred the Steelers cut Eric Ebron to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster. 78% preferred this move with Steve Nelson and Joe Haden splitting the remaining vote. The Steelers restructured Eric Ebron’s contract to free up $3.9 million of cap space earlier this week. I hope this does not disappoint too many respondents.

Question 4: Respondents believe the Steelers will draft a defensive player in either the first, second, or third rounds. The median response was the third round.

Question 5: In a rare unanimous vote, every respondent stated that Mike Tomlin and/or Kevin Colbert would attend the Alabama Pro Day. One half of respondents believed offensive line coach Adrian Klemm would be the coach accompanying Tomlin and/or Colbert. Running back coach Eddie Faulkner was favored by 28% and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar 17%. Jason Grubb was the only respondent to nail the question by identifying offensive coordinator Matt Canada as the coach who would accompany Tomlin and Colbert. Impressive job at prognosticating!

Many thanks to all that continue participating in the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions!