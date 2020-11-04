Watch: The Depot 180 – November 3rd – Episode 71

Episode 71 – November 3rd, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers are 7-0, tying the franchise record set in 1978. A win over the Ravens on the road is hard to come by, but the Steelers made just enough plays to secure a 28-24 victory. Today I recapped the game, discussed injuries and the trade deadline acquisition of Avery Williamson.

