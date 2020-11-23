Ravens Shut Down Team Facility After Multiple Positive COVID Tests

Bit of breaking news that may at least cast some doubt on the Thanksgiving matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Moments ago, the Ravens issued a statement saying they’ve shut down their facility following multiple positive COVID tests.

Here’s their full statement.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020

It’s unclear the exact number of players who have tested positive. It’s also unknown if these are staff members, players, or both.

This shutdown is all the more challenging given the short week and the fact the Ravens are slated to travel to Pittsburgh for their Thursday night game. It’s unlikely Baltimore will be able to practice at all this week, holding virtual meetings instead, putting them at a disadvantage for their rematch with Pittsburgh.

Of course, this assumes the game happens at all. At this point, there’s no guarantee it happens. It’s unclear what the league would do if the game had to be moved. Potentially, it could be shifted back to Sunday. The Steelers had one game postponed this week, a Week 4 contest against the Tennessee Titans that was bumped back to Week 7 following an outbreak in the Titans’ locker room.

As of now, the game is reportedly still scheduled to occur Thursday. But a final determination won’t be made for another 24-48 hours while the Ravens quarantine, test, and contact trace.