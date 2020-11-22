2020 Week 11 Steelers Vs Jaguars Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in about an hour to kick off a two game stretch in five days with the Thanksgiving night game against the Baltimore Ravens just around the corner. The Jaguars starting quarterback, Gardner Minshew, is not expected to play in this game with an injured thumb. Instead, rookie 6th rounder, Jake Luton will be behind center where he has played admirably for a failing Jaguars team. He kept the games competitive the last two weeks against the Houston Texans and the Green Bay Packers. The Jaguars also have undrafted rookie sensation, James Robinson, who was partially the reason for the team moving on from Leonard Fournette.

The Jaguars and Steelers are quite literally on the opposite end of things, as the Jaguars are on an eight game losing streak following a week one surprising victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, the Steelers are 9-0 with a chance to extend the streak to 10. The Steelers are also as healthy as they have been in several weeks with the likes of Mike Hilton and Chris Wormley set to return from injuries.

Steelers vs. Jaguars all time record: 12-14-0

Steelers vs. Jaguars (away): 6-7-0

Last match result: 20-16 Steelers (2018)

Notable offseason additions: LB Joe Schobert, CB Darqueze Dennard

Notable draft picks: CB C.J. Henderson, WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (OUT), LB K’Lavon Chaisson, DT Davon Hamilton, RB James Robinson (UDFA)

Steelers Inactive Players:

DE Isaiah Buggs

QB Joshua Dobbs

OLB Jayrone Elliott

RB Jaylen Samuels

RB Trey Edmunds

Jaguars Inactive Players:

TE James O’Shaughnessy

WR Laviska Shenault

CB Sidney Jones

OL KC McDermott

TE Tyler Davis

LB Quicy Williams

QB Gardner Minshew

The Steelers have won the coin toss and have deferred. The defense will take the field first.

Jake Luton showed he is not scared to go downfield on the very first offensive play. 17 yards complete to Keelan Cole.

The next play, a run up the middle for a short gain and a similar story of 2nd down. 3rd and short for the Jaguars. A well thrown football by Jake Luton to the flats picks up the first, with some yards after the catch to follow.

James Robinson with a nice pickup up the middle as the Jaguars are firmly in field goal range now.

On 3rd and 10, Jake Luton was under pressure from T.J. Watt and company, which forced the off target ball. The Jaguars kicked the field goal and it was good. 3-0 Jaguars.

The Jaguars are not holding back any punches as they immediately attempted a surprise onside kick. The Steelers recovered after some uncertainty.

A nice crosser by Diontae Johnson picked up 7 yards on 1st down. James Conner with a nice swim move over the defender to evade the tackle and pickup the first.

Ben with yet another pass batted at the line of scrimmage, followed by another 7 yard pickup by Diontae Johnson. On 3rd down, Ben was slightly off target to Diontae Johnson and the ball fell incomplete. The field goal unit is coming out, and Chris Boswell missed his first field goal of the season, slightly wide left.