2020 NFL Week 12 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

|Week 12 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Houston Texans at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM ET (THU)
|Lions +3.5
|Texans -3.5
|Texans -3.5
|Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys 3:30 PM ET (THU)
|Cowboys -3
|Cowboys -3
|Washington +3
|Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +3
|Raiders -3
|Raiders -3
|Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +2.5
|Patriots +2.5
|Patriots +2.5
|New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +6.5
|Giants -6.5
|Bengals +6.5
|Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +6
|Browns +6
|Browns +6
|Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -3.5
|Vikings -3.5
|Vikings -3.5
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -3
|Colts -3
|Colts -3
|Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -5
|Bills -5
|Chargers +5
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +7
|Dolphins -7
|Dolphins -7
|New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +6
|Saints -6
|Saints -6
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -6.5
|Rams -6.5
|Rams -6.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers +3.5
|Buccaneers +3.5
|Chiefs -3.5
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -9
|Packers -9
|Packers -9
|Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Eagles +5.5
|Eagles +5.5
|Seahawks -5.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:00 PM ET (TUE)
|Steelers
|TBD
|TBD
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|TBD
|TBD
|Week 11 Results
|8-6
|5-9
|2020 Results
|78-80-2
|77-81-2