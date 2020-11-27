The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Postponement, NFL Transparency, Baltimore Issues, Weekly Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 49 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the postponing of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, which is now tentatively scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Alex and I go over the COVID-19 list of the Ravens to date, the protocol issues the team has reportedly had in addition to going over a report about when the NFL officially closed their team facility.

Should the Ravens be made to forfeit? Is there enough transparency currently in the NFL when it comes to COVID testing and results? Alex and I dig deep into those topics.

We go over the Steelers latest transactions that have taken place since the Wednesday show and also discuss the latest team injury report heading into Friday.

We pass along several Twitter updates during this show related to the Steelers and their game against the Ravens.

Which side of the football stands to be impacted most for the Ravens should they play the Steelers be Tuesday night? We discuss.

We also go over the different ways this week has gone against the Steelers and past their Week 12 game against the Ravens.

After passing along our Week 12 picks against the spread, Alex and I discuss a few passing advanced analytics specifically related to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

We close out this Monday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

