2020 NFL Week 10: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and welcome to Week 10 of the 2020 regular season.

Well, here we are in Week 10 and the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to lose a game this season. Who would have predicted that? I certainly thought this would be a very good Steelers team this season but in no way did I think they would run the table in the first half. The best thing about this 2020 team is that they are still not firing on all cylinders just yet. The team’s best game to date was probably against the Cleveland Browns and there were even a few noticeable warts in that big win as well.

On Sunday, the Steelers will play a Cincinnati Bengals team that is 2-5-1. Some are even predicting the Bengals to upset the Steelers at Heinz Field because of Cincinnati playing well in a few games this season. Personally, I don’t see that happening. In fact, I’m expecting the Steelers to blowout the Bengals. At worst, the Steelers win by a single point. The Bengals are missing a lot of pieces this week on offense and defense so it will be a huge letdown if they hang with the Steelers on Sunday.

The weather here in Las Vegas, NV is fantastic right now. If you ever come out this way, October and November are great months to do so. Email me or hit me up on Twitter if you have any questions about Las Vegas before coming here. I can suggest several fantastic things to do and see. If I feel up to it on Saturday, I'm going to spend some time by the pool doping some grilling, reading and blahging. What am I reading right now? Below are the three books and you can get from Amazon. One is from John Eisenberg, who covers the Baltimore Ravens and who is a regular guest on The Terrible Podcast.

As usual, we have five questions and a tiebreaker for yinz to answer ahead of the Steelers game on Sunday and there is money to be won for doing just that. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Week 9 questions along with the declared winner from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

1 – Will the Steelers have a 100-yard rusher on Sunday against the Bengals?

2 – Over/under Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throwing for 284 yards against the Steelers on Sunday?

3 – Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward can tie LaMarr Woodley’s 57 career sacks for the franchise by recording one full sack. Will Heyward record at least one full sack against the Bengals on Sunday?

4 – True or false: The Steelers will force two or more turnovers on Sunday against the Bengals!

5 – Which Steelers player will gain the most total yardage from scrimmage against the Bengals on Sunday?

Tiebreaker: Total combined passing yards by Steelers and Bengals on Sunday?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 9 Friday Night 5 Questions

Here is the recap for last week’s Friday Night Five Questions.

Question 1: Alex Highsmith sacked Garrett Gilbert during the Cowboys first possession. Gilbert avoided the Steelers pass rush most of the game until the fourth quarter. Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt combined to sack Gilbert on fourth and eight to end the Cowboys penultimate drive of the game. Just 32% of Steelers Depot respondents predicted the Steelers under 4.5 sacks against the Cowboys.

Question 2: Mason Rudolph entered the game at the end of the first half after Ben Roethlisberger went into the locker room so medical staff could tend to his knee. Rudolph played four snaps in the final 52 seconds of the half. Ben returned in the second half and completed the game. 77% of respondents correctly answered Rudolph playing under 9.5 offensive snaps against the Cowboys. No mop up duty in a game that came down to the last pass.

Question 3: Gilbert completed his second pass of the game to Amari Cooper for 32 yards. Gilbert also completed a 32-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb on their final possession of the game. The Steelers defense gave up a play longer than 27.5 yards not once but twice in the game. 75% of respondents picked up a point on this question.

Question 4: The Steelers have a lot of offensive weapons. Respondents named nine different Steelers who they predicted would score the first touchdown. James Conner was the most popular choice (34%) followed by JuJu Smith-Schuster (23%). But respondents DirtDawg1964 and Keneyeam were the only ones to select James Washington who caught Ben’s 17-yard pass for the Steelers first touchdown against the Cowboys.

Question 5: The Steelers sacked Gilbert just twice in the game. T.J. Watt credited with half a sack with Cam Heyward. Bud Dupree pressured Gilbert but came up empty on sacks. A paltry 11% of respondents said T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree would not each have at least one full sack. Unfortunately, neither did.

Tiebreaker: The Steelers and Cowboys combined for 552 passing yards. Just nine respondents predicted over 500 total passing yards. The median response was 422. The tiebreaker required to determine who would win the $50 prize for this week.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Defense O/U 4.5 Sacks Rudolph O/U 9.5 Snaps Cowboys play >27.5 Yards Steelers Scoring 1st TD Watt & Dupree 1 Sack Each SD Consensus OVER UNDER YES CONNER YES Correct Answers UNDER UNDER YES WASHINGTON NO

Week One’s winner David Lammers graciously donated his winnings back into the kitty. Therefore, Week Nine’s prize is $50. No one answered all five questions for the five-point bonus. However, Style Points, SJT63, and Earl answered four of five questions correctly. Style Points had 324 on the tiebreaker. SJT63 picked 391. But Earl had 557 just five points off. Earl wins $50 for Week Nine! Contact me @subBurgher on Twitter to collect your winnings.

The top of the standings did not change much. IC in Cincy slipped two places and ImMikeD went up by one for fourth place. Style Points, SJT63, and Earl rejoin the leaderboard after a week’s absence thanks to their strong showing this week. Answering every week increases your opportunity to win the $25 weekly prize plus you accumulate more points for the end of season contest.

2020 Regular Season leaderboard after week 9

*New to leaderboard