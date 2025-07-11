Steelers 2025 Pre-Training Camp Roster Review — Defensive End

The Steelers have left virtually no position on the roster untouched this offseason, and the defensive end group is no exception. Having experienced yet another one-and-done postseason exit, they are trying just about anything to achieve more favorable results. With bold swings via trade, shrewd free-agent signings, and a clear draft priority, the 2025 Steelers are taking shape.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s time to go over the Steelers’ roster to see where we are and how we got here. This has been an offseason arguably unlike any other for the organization, featuring major turnover. They’ve gone through so much change, it feels necessary at this time to take stock before we move on.

Position: Defensive End

Total Positional Figure: 9

Additions: 3

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Cameron Heyward: Heyward has defined the Steelers’ defensive end group for years. In fact, he has defined it so much that they had to formally change his position designation to DT. That was for the purpose of accurately categorizing him with interior defensive linemen for things like the Pro Bowl rather than with edge players. It’s no question what position he really plays, though. The only question is how much more gas he has left in the tank.

DeMarvin Leal: Leal could be on his last legs, going into the final year of his rookie contract. The Steelers appear to be trying him at positions other than defensive end, but that doesn’t seem to improve his chances.

Isaiahh Loudermilk: Some questioned why the Steelers bothered re-signing Loudermilk, but he is a prototypical defensive end. At least, he fit the old prototype—he doesn’t offer much of a pass rush. But right now, I might bet that he is inside the roster bubble.

Dean Lowry: Signed last year as a veteran, Lowry played a decent amount in the Steelers’ defensive line rotation. He has a lot of competition this year, though, and they could save a few bucks if they cut him.

Logan Lee: A sixth-round pick a year ago, Lee spent his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List. If he is to crack the Steelers’ defensive line rotation, he has at least one thing going for him. On IR, he can’t be blamed for last season’s failings.

Jacob Slade: The most notable thing about Slade right now is that he played with Derrick Harmon at Michigan State. The first-year defensive end spent some time on the Steelers’ practice squad last year.

Players Added:

Daniel Ekuale: Ekuale is the most veteran defensive end the Steelers have after Heyward and Dean Lowry. He backed into a starting opportunity last year with the Patriots, but that’s not representative of his body of work.

Esezi Otomewo: The other veteran defensive lineman the Steelers signed, Otomewo has long odds to actually make the 53-man roster. They just have too many bodies here, and guys who offer different things than he does. But he can prove that narrative wrong once he puts the pads on.

Derrick Harmon: After releasing Larry Ogunjobi, the Steelers made it clear they saw change necessary at defensive end. They hung tight until the draft, and Derrick Harmon fell to them in the first round. DL coach Karl Dumbar already let the cat out of the bag that he is a starter. Looking at the rest of the roster, it’s not hard to figure out why.

Players Lost:

Larry Ogunjobi: He never lived up to expectations, especially after the Steelers signed him to a three-year, $28.75 million contract in March 2023 following his first season in Pittsburgh. Rarely much more than serviceable, Ogunjobi signed with the Bills after the Steelers released him in March. He will open the season on the suspended list after violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

Obviously, the Steelers will have Keeanu Benton play DT in nickel, but that isn’t a true defensive end. I did include him in my previous write-up before the draft, but since then, they seem to have made it pretty clear they intend to leave him inside.

The storyline here is, obviously, the Steelers’ first-round pick, Derrick Harmon, who should start at defensive end as a rookie. How ready will he look when he hits training camp? That could determine how many linemen they want to keep, to help insulate him.

The Steelers have no shortage of defensive ends, as you can see from the list. They may keep up to three reserves, coming from the group of Ekuale, Leal, Lowry, Lee, Loudermilk, and Otomewo. Frankly, I don’t even know who has the edge anymore. As a free-agent signing, Ekuale has the most veteran experience.