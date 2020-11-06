2020 NFL Week 9: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and welcome to Week 9 of the 2020 regular season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet another road game on Sunday with this one being against the Dallas Cowboys, and we look forward to covering it for yinz from top to bottom as usual.

This game against the Cowboys looked a lot more imposing at the start of the season. With them now losing their top two quarterbacks and a good chunk of their offensive line, the Cowboys don’t look like they’ll give the Steelers much of a challenge at home on Sunday. We’ve seen the Steelers lose some games they were heavily favored to win under head coach Mike Tomlin, but I will be surprised if this will be another one of those on Sunday.

With the Sunday game being a later afternoon start, we’ll get a chance to watch a good chunk of the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts. That should be a good one.

On Saturday, I will spend the day watching football and getting things ready for Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Cowboys. The weather in Las Vegas continues to be most excellent right now so might try to get some grilling done outside.

As usual, we have five questions and a tiebreaker for yinz to answer ahead of the Steelers game on Sunday and there is money to be won for doing just that. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Week 8 questions along with the declared winner from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

Have a blessed and safe weekend! Peace and love, peace and love!

Go Steelers!

1 – Over/under 4.5 sacks by the Steelers defense against the Cowboys?

2 – Over/under 9.5 offensive snaps played for Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph against the Cowboys?

3 – Will the Steelers defense give up a play longer than 27.5 yards to the Cowboys offense on Sunday?

4 – Name the Steelers player that will score the first touchdown for the team on Sunday against the Cowboys.

5 – True or false: Steelers outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree will each have at least one full sack on Sunday against the Cowboys?

Tiebreaker: Total of all combined official passing yards in the Sunday game between the Steelers and Cowboys in Dallas?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 8 Friday Night 5 Questions

Here is the recap for last week’s Friday Night Five Questions.

Question 1: Robert “the Hammer” Spillane answered this question on the third play of the game by intercepting Lamar Jackson’s pass and returning it 33 yards for a touchdown. An astounding 83.9% of Steelers Depot respondents got the point for this question.

Question 2: Respondents predicted the Ravens sacking Ben Roethlisberger anywhere between 0 and four times on Sunday. The median response was two. The Ravens did sack Ben twice. Once in the first half when he also fumbled. Thankfully, Ben recovered his own fumble. The second sack occurred in the second half. An impressive 48.2% of respondent picked up a point on this open-ended question.

Question 3: James Conner ran 15 times for 47 yards. The Ravens defense shut him down in the second half. Conner scored a one-yard touchdown, but his five other second half runs were unsuccessful. Conner finished well under 68.5 rushing yards. Just 19.7% of respondents got this right.

Question 4: Lamar Jackson gain 65 yards on the ground to James Conner’s 47. In fact, J.K. Dobbins, and Gus Edwards outgained Conners too. A measly 14.3% got this question correct.

Question 5: Spillane’s 33-yard pick-6 was the longest play for a touchdown in the game. The longest offensive play was Devin Duvernay’s 39-yard reception on a third and 14 play. However, it did not result in an immediate score. 33.9% of respondents picked up a point.

Tiebreaker: Baltimore rolled over the Steelers defense for 265 rushing yards. Pittsburgh managed just 48 so the team’s combined for 313 rushing yards. KS landed closest to the pin with a 310 prediction. However, one respondent swept the board so there was no need to use the tiebreaker.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Lamar Intercepted Number Ben Sacks Conner O/U 68.5 rush yards Conner or Lamar Rush more TD >44.5 Yards SD Consensus YES 2 OVER CONNER YES Correct Answers YES 2 UNDER LAMAR NO

Week One’s winner David Lammers graciously donated his winnings back into the kitty. Therefore, Week Nine’s prize is $50. This week Pghomer and Paul Garvin Kuhns both answered four of five questions correctly. However, PittShawnC knocked it out of the park. He answered all five correctly so won the five-point bonus to score a total of eleven points and win the $75 prize for Week Eight! Contact me @subBurgher on Twitter to collect your winnings.

PittShawnC motors to the top! This week one new name appears on the leaderboard while three drop off. Answering every week increases your opportunity to win the $25 weekly prize ($50 this week) plus you accumulate more points for the end of season contest.

2020 Regular Season leaderboard after week 8

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE PittShawnC 34 1st +8 ManRayX 30 2nd Beaver Falls Hosiery 29 3rd (tie) -2 IC in Cincy 29 3rd (tie) ImMikeD 28 5th (tie) -2 RMSteeler 28 5th (tie) -2 Don2727 27 7th (tie) -4 Douglas Prostorog 27 7th (tie) -4 Andy N 27 7th (tie) +1 pittfan 27 7th (tie) +2 Steven Small 27 7th (tie) +2 Greg Payne 26 12th (tie) -3 PaeperCup 26 12th (tie) -3 B&G 26 12th (tie) +2 Hard Row 25 15th +1 Stone Age Tone 24 16th (tie) -2 Buckeye Steel 24 16th (tie) hoptown 24 16th (tie) +3 Chris92021 23 19th (tie) -3 Ratsotex 23 19th (tie) Doc Ellis D 23 19th (tie) Jason W 23 19th (tie) +6 Ted Webb 23 19th (tie) +6 Dave 23 19th (tie) +6 Steelers D 23 19th (tie) +6 Keneyeam 22 26th (tie) -7 Steel_Man24 22 26th (tie) -7 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 22 26th (tie) -7 Kdog 22 26th (tie) -1 DirtDawg1964 22 26th (tie) -1 Wes Lee 22 26th (tie) -1 *Pghomer 22 26th (tie) +13

*New to leaderboard