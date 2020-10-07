Watch: The Depot 180 – October 6th – Episode 63

Episode 63 – October 6th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers are preparing for their week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, who somehow find themselves atop the NFC East. Today I discuss some injury updates from both teams, and list some of the covid precautions the NFL is taking in the wake of some concerning outbreaks.

