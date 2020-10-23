Watch: The Depot 180 – October 23rd – Episode 68

Episode 68 – October 23rd, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I discussed the historic nature of this week seven matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans and what it could mean for the winner of the contest. I also go over injury updates for both teams and go over the punter situation in Pittsburgh.

