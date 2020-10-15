Schefter: Le’Veon Bell To Sign With Kansas City Chiefs

Le’Veon Bell’s next stop is in Kansas City, going from one of football’s worst offenses to one of the game’s best. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bell is expected to ink a deal with the Chiefs following his release by the New York Jets.

Former Jets’ RB Le’Veon Bell is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, a league source tells… Posted by Adam Schefter on Thursday, October 15, 2020

As Schefter notes, the deal is expected to be for just one year.

Bell was released from New York earlier this week following another clash with head coach Adam Gase, liking disparaging tweets of Gase and the Jets on Twitter. Since leaving the Steelers, Bell has had a difficult time recreating the same magic as he had in black and gold. In two years with New York, he averaged just 3.3 YPC and failed to record even a 100 yard rushing game. He had 18 of those in Pittsburgh.

The three teams who pursued him the most were the Bills, Dolphins, and Chiefs. Kansas City obviously gives Bell the best chance to win a ring. He’ll split time with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and give Patrick Mahomes another weapon in the short pass game.