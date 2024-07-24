Depot After Dark: Inside Look At Steelers Training Camp, Joe Burrow’s New Look, Le’Veon Bell Asks A Good Question

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 23.

INSIDE LOOK AT STEELERS TRAINING CAMP

The NFL season is right around the corner, with the Steelers officially reporting to training camp in just a few short hours. The team will reside at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, until the middle of August. Fans will have multiple opportunities to attend practices and get an up-close and personal view of their favorite team.

For anyone who is going or is considering it but has never been before, Saint Vincent put out a video on its YouTube page breaking down the major ins and outs of training camp. It’s a wonderful experience that provides an opportunity that fans can’t really get any other time.

JOE BURROW’S NEW LOOK

Will the real Joe Burrow please stand up? Seriously, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback looks almost unrecognizable in a new photo. Burrow cut his hair and dyed it blonde, doing his best to look like rap superstar Eminem in 2003. It’s a hilarious look for someone who was just at Paris Fashion Week, although Burrow pulls it off better than most.

It’s unclear why Burrow decided to totally change up his look, whether he had been listening to Eminem’s new album on repeat or decided to emulate WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Still, hopefully, it doesn’t make him play even better. When Burrow is healthy, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and if he gets any better, the Steelers’ future could be shady.

LE’VEON BELL ASKS A GOOD QUESTION

Le’Veon Bell seems to be taking a trip down memory lane, posing a question on Twitter. Above a video of the infamous Jesse James drop against the New England Patriots in 2017, Bell asks if it’s the worst call in NFL history. It’s an interesting question, considering the implications of the game.

If the play had been ruled a catch, the Steelers would’ve likely been granted the number one seed in the playoffs, granting them home-field advantage no matter what. It also may have helped them avoid the Jacksonville Jaguars that year, a team that had their number. It was also essentially Bell’s last season with the Steelers, so maybe he’s wondering what could have been, much like countless other Steelers fans.