Schefter: Ravens Signing S Eddie Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are signing former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jackson has spent his entire six-year career with the Chicago Bears but will now head to Baltimore.

A fourth-round pick out of Alabama in the 2017 NFL Draft, Jackson burst onto the scene in Chicago and became an All-Pro in 2018. He also made the Pro Bowl that season, a feat he again accomplished in 2019. For his career, Jackson has 459 total tackles, 15 interceptions and 44 passes defensed. He also has 10 forced fumbles in his career.

In Baltimore, he’ll join a safety group that features Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton. Jackson can provide veteran leadership and serve as a mentor to a budding star in Hamilton while also rotating in to give those two a breather.

It’s a savvy pickup for the Ravens, who are looking to repeat their success last season when they won the AFC North and went to the AFC Conference Championship Game before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adding a veteran who’s played at a high level in Jackson in late July is a good move to shore up some depth.

Behind Williams and Hamilton, the Ravens have rookie Sanoussi Kane and Ar’Darius Washington, as well as undrafted free agents Beau Brade and Jordan Toles. Jackson provides a big upgrade to their depth and should be an asset for Baltimore’s defense.

His play has declined over the past few seasons, but in a backup role, Jackson could look to elevate his game without the responsibilities of being a starting safety and one of the best players on the Bears’ defense. Jackson has experience playing on a talented defense too, as Chicago’s defense during the 2018 season when he was an All-Pro allowed just 17.7 points per game.

Jackson will put on a Ravens uniform for the first time Sunday when Baltimore’s training camp kicks off.