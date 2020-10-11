2020 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 5 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Bears +4.5
|Bears +4.5
|Buccaneers -4.5
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -1.5
|Falcons -1.5
|Panthers +1.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -12
|Chiefs -12
|Raiders +12
|Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Washington +7.5
|Rams -7.5
|Rams -7.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -5.5
|Texans -5.5
|Texans -5.5
|Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +7.5
|Jets +7.5
|Cardinals -7.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -12
|Ravens -12
|Ravens -12
|Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -9
|49ers -9
|Dolphins +9
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -8.5
|Giants +8.5
|Cowboys -8.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Colts
|Browns
|Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -7.5
|Vikings +7.5
|Seahawks -7.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Saints -7.5
|Saints -7.5
|Chargers +7.5
|Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans 7:00 PM ET (TUE)
|Off
|Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -7
|Steelers -7
|Eagles +7
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|27-13
|27-21
|Week 4 Results
|7-7-1
|6-8-1
|2020 Results
|31-30-2
|29-31-2