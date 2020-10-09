Season 11, Episode 28 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about some of the most recent news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes us going over the Thursday injury report and comments made by the teams coordinators, Randy Fichtner and Keith Butler. Alex and I talk about some more NFL rescheduling that has taken place due to the Tennessee Titans and their COVID issues. We also talk abut

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald also talked to the media on Thursday so we go over some key things he said and that includes his thoughts on the offense using more motion this season. Alex and I then dive deep into the Steelers offensive stats when using motion at the snap of the football.

The Steelers will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Heinz Field so Alex and I dedicate a good chunk of this show to previewing that game. We talk offense and defense for both teams and what we expect to see on Sunday on both sides of the football.

Its Friday, so Alex and I pick all of the remaining Week 5 games against the spreads provided by MyBookie.ag. We also predict the outcome of the Steelers Sunday home game against the Eagles.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Coordinator Comments, Motion Usage, Eagles Preview, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-oct-9-episode-1333

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 28 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n