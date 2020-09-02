Watch: The Depot 180 – September 1st – Episode 54

Episode 54 – September 1st, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

David DeCastro has been out from training camp with an undisclosed injury. Fortunately, rookie guard, Kevin Dotson, has returned from injury and is getting help from the veteran lineman on the team. I also discuss the “green dot” quarterback helmet on the defense as well as some words from Jerry Olsavsky about Ulysees Gilbert III.

