Watch: The Depot 180 – September 15th – Episode 57

Episode 57 – September 15th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won the first game of their season against the Giants and are at 1-0. Today I discuss some key points from the game. I also discuss a trio of injuries and who is set to start in their place.

