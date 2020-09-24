Texans Thursday Injury Report Week 3: Four Players Remain Limited Practice Participants

The Houston Texans have now released their second official injury report of Week 3 and the Thursday offering shows two players moving in the right direction ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

After being listed as limited practice participants on Wednesday by the Texans, fullback Cullen Gillaspia (concussion) and defensive end J.J. Watt (groin) are both listed as being full participants on the team’s Thursday report.

Watt explained his groin injury on Wednesday.

“I was dealing with a little bit of a groin thing during the week last week and so just trying to manage it, obviously, working through 16 games,” Watt said. “As the game kind of got away from us there at the end, just being very smart about what had to be handled moving forward. It feels great today. I had a great practice today. It felt great today. Really looking forward to getting back out there and working this week but it feels much better this week than it did last week.”

Limited in practice for a second consecutive day on Thursday for the Texans were wide receiver Brandin Cooks (quadricep), running back Duke Johnson (ankle), linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), and tackle Laremy Tunsil (elbow). Johnson and Kalambayi both missed the team’s Week 2 game so Friday might be a key day for them.

Also on Thursday, tackle Tytus Howard (ankle) is listed on the Texans injury report a second consecutive day as a full participant.

The Texans are expected to travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Their final practice in Houston will take place on Friday with their last injury report of Week 3 to follow later in the evening.