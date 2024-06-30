With Another Dominant Year, T.J. Watt Could Set Official NFL Record

As if T.J. Watt’s historical dominance needed additional context, he can continue to do things no player in official sack history has done before. With another strong season that’s become common and expected from him could place him alone in NFL recognized history when it comes to sacks, records officially counting since 1982.

Since then, Watt is one of four players to record multi-19 sack seasons. Watt tied the official single-season record of 22.5 in 2021 while recording 19 in 2023, leading the league both seasons. Since ’82, only three other players have matched those feats. Big brother J.J. Watt had at least 19 in 2012 and 2014 while Demarcus Ware, an underrated sack-master, did so in 2008 and 2010. And Mark Gastineau achieved it in back-to-back years, 1983 and 1984.

Players With Multi-19 Sack Seasons (1982-2023)

T.J. Watt – 2021, 2023

J.J. Watt – 2012, 2014

DeMarcus Ware – 2008, 2010

Mark Gastineau – 1983, 1984

Officially speaking, no one has done it in three separate seasons. Two have unofficially done so. Gastineau did it the year before sacks were recognized, posting 20 in 1981. And the great Deacon Jones, the man who coined the term “sack,” is credited by Pro Football Reference’s unofficial team of doing so an incredible four times. Thrice, he topped 20 sacks, and those were 14 game seasons back in his day.

If you’ve read these types of posts, you’ll be surprised to know that for once, Reggie White doesn’t appear here. He finished with more than 19 sacks once in his career, posting 21 in 1987. He never had more than 18 in any other year, though he did so twice.

A cutoff of 19 is a little awkward and arbitrary. But for sacks, where each one counts, it’s justified in setting non cookie-cutter lines. A fast start will give Watt a great chance to hit 19 again while making him the second-fastest player in (again, official) history to reach 100 sacks.

While Watt’s routinely reached these heights, these numbers shouldn’t be taken for granted. It’s a pace of more than one per game and in a world where Watt receives tons of attention and game-planning, it’s not easy to do. But if he pulls it off again, it’s another feather in his cap in a Hall of Fame-caliber career.