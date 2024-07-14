Depot After Dark: TacoBoy Sequel, Fox Broadcasting Crews, Seumalo iOL Ranking

Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 13

Return Of TacoBoy?

Last year, T.J. Watt starred as TacoBoy in a commercial for Old El Paso, a tex-mex brand from General Mills. It appears that TacoBoy, or at least the Watts, could be returning to do another advertisement for Old El Paso, as J.J. Watt posted a picture of what appeared to be a commercial shoot for the brand on his Instagram story.

Next to the brand was a markup that read “Watt Can Taco” and then “with the Watt Brothers,” which makes it seem like T.J., Derek and J.J. will be back for another advert for the company. Expect it to come out near the start of the NFL season, as the TacoBoy ad did.

New Fox Broadcasting Crews

With the addition of Tom Brady as their new lead analyst, Fox shook up their broadcasting crews for the 2024 season. Andrew Marchand of The Athletic passed along the 2024 pairings, which include a lot of changes from previous seasons. The biggest, obviously, will be Brady in the main analyst chair next to Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the No. 2 team with Joe Davis. Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez will be a member of the No. 3 team with Adam Amin on play-by-play.

With Tom Brady on board, Fox NFL will have nearly all new teams. * Kevin Burkhardt-Brady

* Joe Davis-Greg Olsen

* Adam Amin-Mark Sanchez

* Kenny Albert-Jon Vilma

* Kevin Kugler-Daryl Johnston

* Chris Myers-Mark Schlereth — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 11, 2024

Pittsburgh’s Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons will be on Fox, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Davis-Olsen crew or the Amin-Sanchez pairing. The Steelers’ Week 15 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles and Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens will also be Fox games in 2024.

Isaac Seumalo Receives Votes In iOL Survey

ESPN continued their series of surveying NFL executives, coaches and scouts to rank the best players at every position, and Pittsburgh Steelers OL Isaac Seumalo was in the “receiving votes” category for the interior offensive line position. He was the only Steelers player listed.

Seumalo didn’t crack the top-ten or the honorable mention list, but after a rocky start, he ended up having a great 2023 season with Pittsburgh. He should form a solid guard pairing with James Daniels this season, as Pittsburgh’s offensive line looks to put together the best season they’ve had in a long time.